UK: Chester Zoo Shares About 'most Special Chicks', Netizens Applaud Conservation Efforts

There are several organisms on the planet that are on the point of extinction, and many of them are rarely seen by humans. However, people can now find and learn more about these magnificent creatures, thanks to the internet. An image of red-billed curassows, which are on the verge of extinction with only 200 left in the world, is becoming viral on Instagram.

The post was shared on Instagram on the official page of Chester Zoo. The caption of the post read, "These are two of the most SPECIAL chicks you’ll ever see ONLY 200 red-billed curassows remain on our planet They’re on the verge of extinction… but these hatchlings bring added HOPE." There are four photographs of birds in the post. An adult red-billed curassow with two babies can be seen in the first photo. The second image shows the two newborns up close, while the third image shows them from a distance. The curious little red-billed curassow is depicted in the fourth, fifth, and sixth images in this post.

Netizens were thrilled to see the bird

The post was shared four days ago and has received a lot of attention since then, with thousands of likes. It also drew a slew of comments from netizens who were ecstatic to learn of the red-billed curassow's existence. Many people praised Chester Zoo for sharing information about the red-billed curassow. One Instagram user wrote, "We done Chester Zoo for your care and dedication. With your help these magnificent birds might survive extension" Another person commented, "Huge congratulations. What a wonderful outcome for your conservation efforts. Keep going Chester Zoo you're amazing."

The third comment read, "Congratulations for your successful conservation efforts!!"

More about red-billed curassow

The red-billed Curassow belongs to the Cracidae family of big birds. Glossy black feathers and a curly crest distinguish the red-billed curassow. According to World Land Trust, it eats a wide variety of fruits, seeds, buds and insects, which they get largely from the ground. These birds are native to Eastern Brazil, and as a result, it is reliant on the incredibly fragmented Atlantic Rainforest. It prefers lowland humid woodland, while it is possible that it might also be found in montane and secondary forests.

(Image: Instagram/@chesterzoo)