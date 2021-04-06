UK Cops Rescue Sheep From Car Boot After Pulling Driver For Jumping Red Light

UK's Leicestershire Police and Rutland Crime team took to its official Facebook handle and shared a bizarre incident that has now gone viral, leaving the netizens stunned all across social media. A car driving through Loughborough drew the attention of police after it ran through a red light. However, the cops were shocked when they discovered a sheep in the boot of the car.

The department uploaded various images of the car with the sheep sitting right behind. According to the caption of the images, they rescued the ewe discovered in the back of a blue Peugeot. Also, the driver of the vehicle obeyed the police officers. The cops are now investigating the matter.

"Until such time as an owner is identified - we cannot 'charge' the suspects with an offence - despite a lot of comments suggesting that we do so. We know this is an emotive subject and it's one that we will be properly addressed as the investigation unfolds", the department wrote. No arrests have been made as of now, however, the car had no MOT or insurance and has been seized. Here are the images uploaded by the department.

Netizens react

On reading about the incident, netizens took over the comment section. The post has managed to gather over 600 reactions. One Facebook user wrote, "Well done to the Police. The post replies seem to have missed the point. The sheep is safe pending enquiries. The perps have lost their car and facing charges. All good". Another person wrote, "I hope they were charged with running a red light, and driving with no insurance or MOT at the very least, it's clear they were up to no good based on that alone. This country needs to get tough, there is little deterrent to a lot of crimes, therefore they know they get away with things with not much more that a telling off and a small fine".

(Image Credit:AP/Facebook-Leicestershire & Rutland Rural Crime)

