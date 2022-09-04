UK Couple Names Their Newborn After Indian Dish 'Pakora'; Amused Netizens Follow Suit

Twitter users are often treated to bizarre things on social media that leave them amused. Many might have heard parents naming their child after a place or famous person, but how often have you heard a child being named after a dish? The moment turned real for UK parents who kept their child's name after an Indian dish.

The couple who were quite frequent to Captain’s Table restaurant in Ireland, have named their child after the Indian cuisine. The restaurant announced the exciting news with a heartfelt post on Facebook. In case people are wondering what is the name of the dish, then it is none other than 'Pakora.'

The restaurant shared the photo of the newborn and wrote, “Now this is a first…welcome to the world Pakora! We can’t wait to meet you! xx” The restaurant also shared a photo of a bill receipt that had the names of some of the dishes that have ‘pakora’ in them.

The meal request included a chicken pakora burrito, a regular chicken pakora, and a chicken pakora melt. And in a section for restaurant order notes', the proud father wrote: "My wife has just called our newborn daughter Pakora after her fav dish from The Captain's Table, thought you'd like to know."

Soon, the news left baffled fans reacting. While some extended their love to the couple, others indulged in some fun banter. One of the Facebook users commented below the post and shared a hilarious picture of her two children and wrote, "These are my children Eggroll and Watermelon."

Another user gave a hilarious take on the news and asked, "Does that make her granny her naan?" A third user chimed in and wrote, "This is my two teens - chicken and tikka." Another user wrote, "My favourite things to eat during my two pregnancies were Banana Popsicles and Watermelon. Thank God I used the sense I was born with and didn't name my kids after them". One of them wrote, "Me with little Sausage-Roll. Had to be double barrelled because otherwise her first name would just be Sausage, and who would do that to a baby?"

IMAGE: Facebook/TheCaptain'sTable/Shutterstock