British Diplomat Turns Desi Bride As She Marries Indian Man, Pic From Wedding Goes Viral

It was four years ago when Rhiannon Harries, a British diplomat, travelled to India to fulfil her work commitments. Little did she know back then that she will eventually find the love of her life in the country. On Friday, February 18, Rhiannon Harries took to Twitter to share her love story online and the internet seems to be loving it. In no time, the photo of her wedding went viral on the micro-blogging platform with netizens showering love and appreciation for the newlyweds from all across the nation.

Rhiannon Harries' love story

In the photo shared by her, the British diplomat looks nothing less than royalty as she decks up in an Indian bridal avatar. Donning a gorgeous red lehenga, Harries beams with joy as she poses alongside her Indian groom Himanshu Pandey. Hand-in-hand, the couple can be seen sharing an affectionate moment as the camera captures them together. While sharing her love story, Rhiannon hailed India as an 'incredible country'. She articulated that this foreign nation will always be nothing less than 'home' for her.

She wrote, "When I arrived in #India nearly 4 years ago, I had many hopes & dreams for my time here. But never did I imagine I would be meeting & marrying the love of my life. I found such happiness in #IncredibleIndia & so glad it will always be a home. #shaadi #livingbridge #pariwar." Take a look at the wedding photo below:

When I arrived in #India nearly 4 years ago, I had many hopes & dreams for my time here. But never did I imagine I would be meeting & marrying the love of my life. ❤️ I found such happiness in #IncredibleIndia & so glad it will always be a home. 🇮🇳 #shaadi #livingbridge #pariwar pic.twitter.com/mfECCj3rWi — Rhiannon Harries (@RhiannonUKGov) February 18, 2022

As soon as the photo surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, it went viral in no time. A storm of netizens took to the comment section to pour in love and congratulatory messages for the newlyweds. While a user said "Welcome to the family of 1.3 billion people. Wishing you a very very very happy, enjoyable and harmonious married life to both of you.", another wrote, "Congratulations @RhiannonUKGov and Himanshu… wishing you both a happy and blissful life of togetherness. And you look simply stunning in the Indian bridal attire!"

U r looking like a fairy in Indian outfit. Best wishes to both of you. — Arpita Chatterjee (@arpitahindu) February 18, 2022

I do love a tweet that’s a romantic love story! Congratulations & wishing you both a wonderful & happy life together — Sangeeta Waldron 💙 (@SangeetaWaldron) February 18, 2022

Congratulations @RhiannonUKGov and Himanshu… wishing you both a happy and blissful life of togetherness. And you look simply stunning in the Indian bridal attire!🌈🌟❤️ — Nidhi Mani Tripathi (@nidhimanit) February 18, 2022

Welcome to the family of 1.3 billion people. Wishing you a very very very happy, enjoyable and harmonious married life to both of you.😄😀🥳



From,

Saurav. — Saurav (@W8Saurav) February 18, 2022

Apart from Twitterati, the couple also received hearty congratulations from Andrew Fleming, Britain’s deputy high commissioner in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He wrote, "Congratulations to my friend@RhiannonUKGov as she starts are new life. Wish her and her groom eternal happiness on behalf of all the @UKinHyderabad. Extremely sorry commitments here prevented me from joining the wonderful series of celebrations they have choreographed."

Congratulations to my friend @RhiannonUKGov as she starts are new life. Wish her and her groom eternal happiness on behalf of all the @UKinHyderabad.



Extremely sorry commitments here prevented me from joining the wonderful series of celebrations they have choreographed. https://t.co/I48xmN8eyR — Dr Andrew Fleming (@Andrew007Uk) February 18, 2022

Image: Instagram/@@RhiannonUKGov