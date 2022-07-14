Last Updated:

UK: Dog Goes Missing; Returns Home With Award From 'Rescue Dog Contest'

Written By
Mahima Joshi
In an interesting incident, a dog who ran away from home returned the very next day wearing a rosette from a dog show, leaving the Closier family (dog's owner) perplexed. A five-year-old beagle-cross dog, named Bonnie, suddenly went missing from the family home in Bolney in West Sussex, UK, on Sunday morning.

Soon after finding out that the dog is not at home, the worried Closiers started searching for Bonnie all over the streets. However, to their disappointment, they were unable to find her. Soon after losing hope to find her, the Closier couple took a sigh of relief when they spotted a Facebook post from John Wilmer featuring Bonnie. The post was put up to search the dog's owner. 

After the dog got reunited with the family, Peter Closier revealed that the dog who was not wearing a collar was picked up by Wilmer on his way to a dog show. It was later revealed that Wilmer took Bonnie along with him to the dog show and jokingly entered her into the 'Best Rescue Dog category', which she won. 

Bonnie secured the impressive third position and returned home wearing a rosette. 

Bonnie not the only one to win rosette in family

Revealing that it's Bonnie first rosette win, Peter Closier disclosed that Bonnie's sister Cleo is a prize-winning show dog and had has won three rosettes earleir at dog shows for Greek dogs. 

"We had never entered Bonnie into any competition. We should do now," Peter was quoted as saying by Daily Mail. "When she was missing I had five different outcomes in my head, the best being that she came back. But, this was even better than that, she came back with a rosette," Daily Mail quoted Peter. 

First Published:
