UK: Driver Fined £100 For Eating His McDonald's Meal In Starbucks Car Parking

A man in the UK was handed a sturdy notice for eating his McDonald's meal in a neighboring Starbucks car park whilst not leaving his vehicle, he was charged £100 (Rs. 9500). Bob Spink was shocked to find a letter through his door issuing a fine to him for using one of the parking bays outside the coffee colossus for 16 minutes as per Wales Online. It turned out to be his most expensive drive-thru order ever.

The incident took place when Bob visited McDonald's with his girlfriend and when they were unable to find a parking space at the burger chain they opted for the nearby bays outside Starbucks. According to Wales Online, Spink said that he had not realized penalties were a thing, however, ever since he has been fined, the 50-year-old swore not to go near a Starbucks ever again.

Why was Bob penalized?

While speaking to Wales Online, Bob said, "We had only bought a £12 order from McDonald's and the car park was entirely full so we parked in Starbucks to eat as there was plenty of space". He added, "It just feels like legalized theft, I haven't done anything wrong legally.”

Bob revealed that the notice he received read that if he paid the fine within 14 days, it would be reduced to £60, so he paid the amount in a bid to avoid the bigger charge. "I was baffled by it, we have just moved here and it's something you can't ignore as it only gets worse and increases the fee," he said.

Spink also went on to inform that he hadn't even left his car. He added the premise of a car park is to invite people in and that he doesn't understand what Starbucks was trying to achieve. Now, he hopes that his case will bring some awareness and help people steer clear of the giant coffee chain. Meanwhile, Starbucks uses National Parking Enforcement LTD at its branch located in Fabian Way. As per Wales Online, Starbucks acknowledged that the parking offense notice was the responsibility of National Parking Enforcement Ltd and declined to comment further.

Image: Unsplash