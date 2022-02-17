UK: Football Fan's Viral Tweet Wins Free Pizzas For A Year But He Donates Them To Foodbank

Former non-league football player and lifelong supporter of Whites, Paddy Miller, drew the attention of Chicago Town Pizza on Twitter after he linked an image of the food offering in York City to one of Chicago Town's pizzas. Chicago Town took to the comment section and replied to Miller, "Get 15 thousand likes on this comment and we can talk." Miller asked, "How many pizzas is this for? 15k for a year's supply surely. " The Chicago Town wrote, "Make it 20K and you have a deal."

The 32-year-old asked for help from the club's digital media manager, Craig Wilson, to achieve the target. Miller's tweet went viral in a matter of minutes, far exceeding the target. As of now, the post has garnered more than 28,000 likes, along with more than 1,400 retweets and hundreds of comments. Interestingly, Chicago Town was ready to oblige with a year's supply of pizza, but Miller declined the offer and asked the pizza company to share it with freebies to a city foodbank, via Leeds United Supporters Trust.

UK: Footballers viral Tweet wins year's supply of 1,000 pizzas

So after replying to a @FootyScran tweet stating a pizza looked like a @chicagotown pizza…They’ve responded if I get 20,000 likes it’s worth a years supply.



Give it a like…😂👀🍕#LUFC #MOT #Pizza #FootyScran https://t.co/wCQ4ITtK4D — Paddy Miller (@padwar11) February 15, 2022

Make it 20K and you have a deal🤝😏 — Chicago Town (@chicagotown) February 15, 2022

Miller told the Yorkshire Evening Post, "It was just a bit of fun initially, but it then generated legs. I didn't really do anything, just a few jokey tweets. They've agreed to donate the pizzas, so I've created a chat with the Trust, Chicago Town, and Boost Drinks, who have come forward to make a donation as well. I'm leaving it to the trust to ensure it's distributed to the right places," he said.

"I'm happy for them all to go to the food banks. Being from Leeds and still living in the city, I'd much rather it go to the community for something like this," he added. A spokesperson thanked Miller for "the wonderful donation."

Meanwhile, Leeds United Supporters’ Trust said the club will reward and offer a special gift to Miller for his efforts.

Image: Twitter/@FootyScran/@padwar11