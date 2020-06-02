UK: Car Gets Carried Away By Waves As Driver Unloads Jet Ski, Netizens In Splits

A humorous footage of a devastated beachgoer whose car got pulled into the waves as he got distracted unloading his jet ski has caused a stir on the internet. VW Golf driver could be seen aghast as his hatchback car was swept away into the ocean as could be seen in footage shared on Facebook by Lee Dolby, a bystander present on the beach in the UK.

With over 3.5k views, the clip was captioned, “Just popped down the beach for an hour with the boys and see this fella trying to unload his jetski and parked a little too close, a couple of waves come and claimed his car!” In the clip, it can be seen that, at first, completely oblivious about the situation with his car parked to close to the shoreline, the man fidgets with jet ski at Whitstable Beach in Kent. Suddenly, the giant waves plunge the wheels into the sea as the man is caught off guard.

The alarmed man then tries to pull the car out of the water as Lee’s two boys Harry, 13, and Charlie, 9, along with a dozen onlookers watch in disbelief. As the man attempts to retrieve his vehicle struggling against the sea, some people from the beach jump in the water amid the wreckage and chaos to help man pull his car out of the strong waves.

The Internet has a good laugh

“How is that even possible,” wrote a user laughing, “he must have reversed it that far in the back wheels wherein the water ffs ha-ha”. “First time at the boat ramp,” wrote the second. “Leave the jet skis alone I reckon,” wrote the third while making a laughter emoticon. “oh, the sea wasn't there a second ago,” joked the fourth. Users were amused at the incident as the panic-stricken man along with the others eventually manage to drag the almost sunken car ashore to safety.

