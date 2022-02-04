UK: Ghost Hunters Claim They've Caught Legendary Ghost On Camera In Lincolnshire

In a shocking incident, a UK-based team of ghost hunters have claimed that they have captured a popular ghost on camera at an RAF base in Lincolnshire, UK.

According to a report published in Lincolnshire Live, the group named The Retford Ghost Huntress said that they visited the strip of the road next to the defunct RAF Metheringham base and witnessed an eerie presence who was holding a cigarette at the base. The place is popularly known to be the home of Catherine Bystock, also known across the county as the Metheringham Lass.

During a live stream, several members of the team reportedly felt the presence of what they called a ghostly figure, appearing in front of the car. The ghost is known to generally appear on the strip of the road as she waves at motorists to help her boyfriend, who crashed his motorcycle. The team of ghost hunters claimed that they had caught the 19-year-old ghost for the first time on their camera.

Rachel Parsons, Managing Director of the Ghost Hunters, said, "The team travels all over, but there was something special about this sighting. It was amazing. We get pictures of ghosts a lot, and they're great, but this is just "wow". It was right in front of the car."

She further said, "We were out and about that way and thought we'd go and have a look at the road."

She explained how they placed some motion-sensitive lights around that area to detect movement. She said, "We did the hunt from the car because it was absolutely freezing. 'If you're here, Catherine, show yourself', we said and all of a sudden there was a massive thump on the car and the flashing lights went off," she added.

Several viewers who were watching it on live stream also shared a screenshot of the video. The ghost stood right in front of the vehicle as the flashing lights were going off. "It was amazing—it even looks like she's holding a cigarette," she added.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative