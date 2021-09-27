Last Updated:

UK Girl Joins University Near Hospital Where She Once Defeated Cancer; See Post

A man has shared an emotional post about his daughter who made it to the university which was near the hospital where the girl was once treated for leukaemia

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
UK

IMAGE: Twitter/@campervanliving


Parents feel proud when their children go for higher education in the university. But, for a man in the United Kingdom, the moment was extra special as his daughter made it to the university which was near the hospital where the girl was once treated for cancer. Maggie Dorey's father Martin Dorey has shared the heartwarming post alongside her picture on his Twitter handle. 

Girl joins university near the hospital where she was treated for leukaemia

The Twitter post by Martin Dorey has gained a lot of attention from netizens. While sharing the picture, Martin Dorey in the post wrote, "Dropped Maggie at uni in Bristol today. From her new room you can see the room at Bristol Children's Hospital where, 17 years earlier, she spent 6 months fighting for her life against leukaemia. Tears of joy". In his post, he also expressed gratitude to healthcare professionals and wrote, "Thank you NHS". The picture shared by Dorey shows Maggie standing near a window overlooking the hospital where she 17 years ago was undergoing treatment for six months for leukaemia. 

Since being shared on September 23, the post has garnered over 148K likes and 7,994 Retweets. Netizens loved the emotional post of the father and even wished Maggie good luck for the future. Some of the netizens in the comments section also shared their stories about fighting cancer. One user commented, "I’m so glad she made it. My daughter didn’t and every time I hear if someone who did I do an internal air punch. Yessss! I wish Maggie all the very best in this new, exciting stage of her life". Another user wrote, "Hope Maggie has an amazing time at uni and an even better future. My lad is in his final year of treatment for ALL; stories like this give us so much inspiration".

READ | PM Narendra Modi’s UNGA address live streaming: When and how to watch

Image: Twitter/@campervanliving

READ | Cat adopts its human in this viral video, netizens love every second of it; Watch
READ | 'Manike Mage Hithe' and 'Rowdy Baby' mashup by Nandy sisters wins the internet; WATCH
READ | Schoolgoing kid sends internet into frenzy with 'cute' dance steps at bus stop; WATCH
READ | Whale surprises people as it takes rainbow breath, viral video thrills netizens; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: UK, cancer, Maggie Dorey
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND