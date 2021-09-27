UK Girl Joins University Near Hospital Where She Once Defeated Cancer; See Post

Parents feel proud when their children go for higher education in the university. But, for a man in the United Kingdom, the moment was extra special as his daughter made it to the university which was near the hospital where the girl was once treated for cancer. Maggie Dorey's father Martin Dorey has shared the heartwarming post alongside her picture on his Twitter handle.

The Twitter post by Martin Dorey has gained a lot of attention from netizens. While sharing the picture, Martin Dorey in the post wrote, "Dropped Maggie at uni in Bristol today. From her new room you can see the room at Bristol Children's Hospital where, 17 years earlier, she spent 6 months fighting for her life against leukaemia. Tears of joy". In his post, he also expressed gratitude to healthcare professionals and wrote, "Thank you NHS". The picture shared by Dorey shows Maggie standing near a window overlooking the hospital where she 17 years ago was undergoing treatment for six months for leukaemia.

Dropped Maggie at uni in Bristol today. From her new room you can see the room at Bristol Children's Hospital where, 17 years earlier, she spent 6 months fighting for her life against leukaemia.



Tears of joy.



Thank you NHS. pic.twitter.com/fvXXZ8Xu9t — Martin Dorey (@campervanliving) September 23, 2021

Since being shared on September 23, the post has garnered over 148K likes and 7,994 Retweets. Netizens loved the emotional post of the father and even wished Maggie good luck for the future. Some of the netizens in the comments section also shared their stories about fighting cancer. One user commented, "I’m so glad she made it. My daughter didn’t and every time I hear if someone who did I do an internal air punch. Yessss! I wish Maggie all the very best in this new, exciting stage of her life". Another user wrote, "Hope Maggie has an amazing time at uni and an even better future. My lad is in his final year of treatment for ALL; stories like this give us so much inspiration".

This is lovely. My son was in ICU when he was born and I always think about the NHS nurses who were absolutely amazing to him and us. This has inspired me to send something to them to let them know how he’s doing (he’s 5 now). — Thomas (@bigtamzippy) September 25, 2021

Congratulations and best of luck to Maggie. Our daughter Evie was also treated for leukaemia in Bristol but at the old children’s hospital, diagnosed at 18 months now 25 and graduated last year from University of Westminster with a first in Chinese — katevictoria (@katevic71767609) September 25, 2021

Our son had leukaemia at the age of 17 a bone marrow transplant from his sister in QE Birmingham and he is now a healthy 39 year old who has just written a book about his experiences. Coming out soon called Chimera by Jody White. Love to all going through this. #thankyouNHS — Sue White (@susiwoo55) September 25, 2021

Hope Maggie has an amazing time at uni and an even better future. My lad is in his final year of treatment for ALL; stories like this give us so much inspiration x — Michael Johnson (@mjohnno11) September 24, 2021

I’m so glad she made it. My daughter didn’t and every time I hear if someone who did I do an internal air punch. Yessss! I wish Maggie all the very best in this new, exciting stage of her life — OhBondageUpYours 🤐 (@JaneQuaife) September 25, 2021

Absolutely. We lost our son ten years ago. He just didn’t wake up. So, hug your children and ALWAYS tell them you love them.❤️ — Lynn (@Lynn86757015) September 26, 2021

Hi Michael. I was diagnosed with ALL when I was 7, now I am 38, living a normal life with lots of good things in it. Your boy can absolutely still have a long life with lots of happiness after all this is behind him. Best wishes to you all. — Ally (@broonstunes) September 25, 2021

As the mother of a child that did not make it, 20 years ago, that makes me so happy for you. Send the picture to her old ward, the staff will love it. — Isabella Hodge (@isabellahodge14) September 24, 2021

