UK Hairdresser Makes Boris Johnson's Portrait With Hair, Netizens Use It As Meme

A UK hairdresser named Davinia Fox is making the rounds on the internet because of her unique portrait of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. According to Davinia, it took two days off work to create the five-foot-by-three-foot image of the Prime Minister from the neck up, which took her 16 hours to complete. She crafted Johnson's portrait using nearly half a garbage bag of hair cut from clients, family and friends.

According to Mirror, she stated that she had a half-sack of black hair that she swept up without the knowledge of her clients. She further stated that she wanted to highlight how much people's hair grew during the lockdowns. According to her, she would love it if Boris Johnson could see the portrait of it or come down to see it in person.

UK PM's unique portrait instantly went viral

As soon as the image of the unique portrait was shared on social media, it became viral with people sharing it on all social media platforms. Member of Parliament for Warrington North, Charlotte Nichols also shared the image with the caption, "My therapist: Hairy Boris Johnson isn't real and can't hurt you. Hairy Boris Johnson." Ian Bremmer, the political scientist also shared the image and wrote, "Hairdresser creates Boris Johnson hair mural as a thank you for guiding the country through the pandemic. (Bit premature, but it’s the thought that counts)." Many people reacted to their posts in the comments section.

It was just a matter of time and people started using the image as memes. One person shared the image and wrote, "me: it's ok, Hair Boris Johnson can't hurt me Hair Boris Johnson:" Another person shared with the caption, "Therapist: Boris Johnson made out of hair can’t hurt you, he’s not real..." Another man shared, "The Boris Johnson pandemic hair mural intensifies."

Portrait created to express hairdresser's gratitude to PM

Davina said that PM Johnson is doing his hardest to do a decent job. The portrait was to express her gratitude to the PM. She continued by saying that the PM should see it. She further stated that she is not sure whether any other hairstylist has attempted something similar. She also stated that it was created as a loving tribute to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. According to Metro, Davinia has 26 years of experience in the hairdressing industry and believes her profession is undervalued.

(Image: Twitter/@ianbremmer, Twitter/@smokeybarkid)