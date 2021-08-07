UK: Herd Of Cows Run Loose On Busy Highway Near Dover; No Cases Of Injury Reported

A herd of cows escaped their home and ran down a busy highway at A2 motorway near Dover in the UK on August 7, Saturday. The wired incident was reportedly recorded by a man named Joe Clift, who was on his way to his work in the wee hours of Saturday. The viral video shows the animals running on the road, forcing the drivers to stop their cars in the middle. According to a report by Metro.co.uk, the driver who captured the incident said that it was a weird dream for him. "The cattle were sprinting up the road. When I looked at the traffic, hundreds of cars lined in front of my van. I stopped and left a big gap. A herd of 30 cows abruptly emerged from the traffic and passed just beside my van," said the cab driver.

No one injured in UK Highway bovines jam

However, the bovines were removed from the highway after the Kent Police intervened in the matter. Further, he said that the incident lasted for over one minute and the normal traffic was resumed soon after all the cattle passed. Earlier, in a similar incident, a herd of about 75 Holstein calves barreled down an Indiana highway after escaping a nearby farm in February this year. Eventually, all the cows passed the highway after the police intervened in the matter. Also, there were no injuries reported to the human onlookers or the cattle.

Similar incident that left netizens amused

