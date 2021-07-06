UK: Homeless Man Lives Out Of Car For Last 7 Months After Govt Ignores Living Conditions

A 60-year-old man, who had returned to the UK from Spain, has been living with his pet dog in his SUV for the last seven months. In a bizarre move, when he contacted the local housing authority, he claimed that they said 'he is not on their priority list'. The 60-year-old who doesn't wish to be named said he had no option ever since he returned to the UK from Spain and added he still doesn't have a fixed address that acts as a hurdle in securing a job.

'Not on priority list yet'

According to him, he has not made it to the priority list yet and is currently on the local Council's waiting list. While speaking about his life to Coventry Live, he said that the negligence of providing a house to him has messed not only his life but also his pet. When asked about residing at a hotel, he said that he tried his best but none of the hotels accepted his demand of keeping his pet with him.

"I used to be fit and now I can't walk half a mile. I love to play polo. But, now all got messed up in this winter. It was one of the worst winters in 40 years," said the 60-year-old living in car.

"No option if asked to live without pet"

A friend of his, who works for the local council, said he has been trying to reach everyone to get help him but they have not given heed to any of his requests. According to his friend, the homeless man has been offered accommodation on the condition that he gives up his dog, which he refused on many occasions. While speaking over the applications of the 60-year-old living in a car, a spokesperson from the local City Council said that the homeless application 'didn't meet the requirements to be classed as a priority need'.

"His advocates have requested a review of the decision and this is likely to be decided in the next two weeks," added the spokesperson. When Coventry Live contacted to give his reactions to the spokesperson's statement, the homeless man refuses to comment and said, "I am homeless and now I have been put on anti-depressants. I am m just lost."

