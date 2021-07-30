UK Hospice Organises Special Birthday Surprise For 88-yr-old Woman; Watch

Some beautiful videos not only make you feel happy but also leave you emotional out of happiness. A video shared by St Richard's Hospice on his official YouTube channel is the perfect example of the same. In this clip, a girl is singing a song for a 88 years old woman on her birthday. The old woman seems to be very ill in the video and the girl surprised her on her 88th birthday. A beautiful caption about the old lady has been written along with the video.

The caption shared on Youtube is, "Our In-patient Unit Team arranged a special surprise for patient Roz, to celebrate her 88th birthday! Singer Nicole, from Doorstep Princesses, visited the hospice gardens to sing for Roz and her family in the sunshine. And, our Catering Team made a birthday cake too! It is always our privilege to help make time spent at St Richard’s as personal and special to our patients as possible. Thank you to Nicole for helping make the occasion so memorable!” Take a look at the video,

A Twitter user also shared the video on his official account and informed the netizens about Singer Nicole's birthday surprised organized for the old lady. The video has garnered more than 4,400 videos on Twitter.

Another video of Grandma's reaction to blooming candle on her birthday

In June 2021, footage of an old grandmother startled at the blooming musical flower candle on her birthday cake had amused the internet. Clad in her black birthday dress, a cute little tiara on her head, the old lady was seen celebrating her 90th birthday. The woman was seated at a restaurant when presumably her granddaughter placed the birthday cake on the table in front of her with closed rotting flower musical candles. “She must have been thinking: nothing surprises me anymore in this life. But she was wrong,” the caption to the nearly 23-second video read.

As the grandmother reached forward to cut the cake, the blooming flower candles opened up and start to rotate,” catching the elderly woman by surprise. As it started to play the musical tune, the old woman was stunned at the beauty of it, all the while shocked to witness the vibrant flower candles for the first time on her birthday. She then gives a good long stare at the cake as the tall candles are all lighted up. The internet was quick to heart her innocent reaction. “The Incredible Birthday Candle,” one joked. Take a look at the video,

