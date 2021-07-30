UK: Lahore Man Goes To Great Lengths To Find 'Rahul' In London To Return His Lost Wallet

In a heartwarming incident, a Samaritan from Lahore, Pakistan has tracked down an Indian man working in London and returned his wallet that he had discovered on the busy streets of the UK. However, the story of reaching the Indian man has now won the internet. Ghazi Taimoor, hailing from Lahore, is a Head of Professional Education at LUMS in London. He took to Twitter to make an announcement about a "lost wallet having a credit card of HSBC bank". “Name on the bank card suggests the wallet belongs to a Rahul R******. Time to HUNT RAHUL DOWN," wrote Taimoor on his Twitter handle and promised to keep the netizens informed about the latest updates.

He started the journey of tracking Rahul from social media accounts including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, but soon he realised there is no such account on social media that matches his first and last name as mentioned on the credit card. “No Rahul R****** on Facebook or Instagram. Very private individual with no social media. Common Rahul, could do better than that,” he wrote jokingly.

As he failed to track Rahul on social media platforms, he started searching him on LinkedIn. Luckily, he got three accounts that matched the details with the credit card. He then went with the one whose profile details stated that the man was working in the UK. However, his idea didn't work as the account was private. So, he could not contact him on LinkedIn. Using the company name mentioned on the LinkedIn account, he tried to find out Rahul with the help of Google Maps. Again, he failed as the map failed to locate the office address mentioned on the Linkedin account.

"Strange company - doesn’t have their address on google nor on their website. Would have called customer services, no number there either! :/ I’m going on the Companies House website," Taimoor tweeted.

However, this time, he stumbled on something useful. “Found the address on their Annual accounts filed on Companies House. I’m one step closer to Rahul. Head office in Shoreditch.”

In his Twitter posts now, Taimoor was using Bollywood references, the most popular Rahul: Shah Rukh Khan.

"Found the address on their Annual accounts filed on Companies House. I’m one step closer to Rahul. Head office in Shoreditch."

“‘Anjali-style’ running to his head office now,” the man posted. “Thought as I’m walking towards Rahul: Does he know the universe has conspired us to meet? Will he accept this gesture of friendship?”

Taimoor, like narrating a script of a Bollywood story, again wrote, "I’m outside the Head office now! Almost there guys. Rahul main aa gayaaaaa. Buzzed on the main door. Babu ji let me in."

Now, all the efforts of the Lahore man paid off. “We found Rahul. Finance Manager. He’s in shock. Tears in his eyes," Taimoor tweeted, sharing an image of the brown wallet’s owner.

The story of finding a Rahul in the UK has grabbed the attention of netizens. Twitterati applauded the samaritan effort to find the owner of the credit card. "Thank you for sharing this with us. Loved it!" wrote one Twitter user. "Guys like you are in short supply! Hard to come by. You've done fabulously in quest for Rahul," another complimented Taimoor.

