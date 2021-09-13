UK: Landlady Stops Her Daughter From Entering The Pub For 'not Taking COVID Vaccination'

When several young people around the globe are queuing outside cafes and pubs to have their favourite beverages, a pub owner was compelled to stop her own daughter from entering the pub as she was not vaccinated against the Coronavirus. Shelly Jones, the pub landlady, refused to serve her daughter, Hayley, at the Minerva Inn in Plymouth region after she and her husband Martin agreed that unvaccinated individuals would be prohibited from entering the pub.

Jones informed ITV that she had to stop her own kid. When her daughter arrived at the door, Shelly Jones sternly said that she is not allowed to enter the pub. As per Metro, the pub landlady was quite open about the fact that her action would not stop the virus from spreading but was aware that any leniency would increase the possibility of transmission. She justified her action by saying that she did it to protect her daughter and the customers.

Opinion of the landlord on this decision

Martin believes that this action is reasonable because they are attempting to safeguard the elderly and perhaps sensitive clients who have remained loyal to the company throughout the outbreak. He also told PlymouthLive that he double-checked that the policy did not violate laws against discrimination. Martin even added that their regular elderly clients did not want to come back if there were a lot of young people who were not vaccinated.

He informed ITV that it is a temporary measure implemented in place for the well-being of consumers and employees. Martin further explains that he does not enjoy turning away customers but insisted that this was done to create a safe environment for their regular customers who supported them. He admitted that implementing this policy was a disadvantage, further revealing that he was losing business as a result.

Reactions of people on this decision

On the other hand, however, not everyone who visited Jones' bar had a positive opinion of her. As per Daily Mail, a furious Plymouth man claimed that he had been ill-treated. The person simply ridiculed this rule.

Going one step further, he sought their Facebook account and explained that double vaccination was not possible as many are yet to receive the vaccination owing to medical problems. A Twitter account named Darren of Plymouth stated the incident, where several people criticised it on social media.

Plymouth Pub - The Minerva Inn is asking for proof of a double vaccination before allowing people into his establishment.



The Minerva Inn is Plymouth's oldest serving public house, circa 1540.



Now they will be known as a Bastian of Discrimination.https://t.co/xVkWPuSGi5 pic.twitter.com/p9y9IVoU6q — Darren of Plymouth 🇬🇧 (@DarrenPlymouth) September 7, 2021

The reactions of the netizens:

Discrimination!. Boycott the place! — P.B (@7e783639fbb748e) September 7, 2021

Won't be going there in the next decade then 🤮 — Steve (@cleansweep99) September 7, 2021

They only have themselves to blame when they go out of business. — Rosemary Sarah (@MehefinR) September 7, 2021

(Image: Twitter/ AP)