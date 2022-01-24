UK: Macclesfield Artist Gets Piece Of Work Commissioned By MTV After They Spot Her Art

An artist from Macclesfield in UK reportedly rose to popularity on TikTok and she was even spotted by MTV. The platform reportedly contacted her through email to commission her piece of work, something which she initially believed to be a "scam", CheshireLive reported. Charlotte Oxenham claims more than 1 lakh followers on the social media platform and her post has garnered over 5 million views, as per the news report.

Charlotte Oxenham was contacted by MTV's social media manager earlier in November last year. The social media manager of the television channel told her that they had witnessed her artwork and they loved her art. Surprised by getting the immense response to her artwork, Charlotte Oxenham told CheshireLive that she received an email from MTV who in the mail expressed that they wanted to commission her piece of work. She did not believe it and even asked her boyfriend to check it as she first thought it to be a "scam". Following the confirmation, Charlotte Oxenham expressed that she was "grateful" as they chose her for the task.

MTV contacts the artist for a painting

Reportedly, MTV told Charlotte Oxenham to draw a painting that included celebrities Rihanna, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Zendaya, Timothy Chalamet, Naomi Osaka and Cordae and wanted her to complete the artwork by the deadline set for December 10. Initially, she was worried that she would not be able to complete the task in time, however, she managed to make the painting in a week. As per the news report, Charlotte Oxenham's piece of artwork was loved by British Girl Group LittleMix as two of its members shared it on Instagram. She has an aim to become a full-time artist and to achieve her goal, she is currently working part-time as a retail assistant for earning money. Charlotte Oxenham has also shared several posts on Instagram where she showcases her pieces of artwork.

Image: Instagram/artby_charl