UK Man Bombarded With Driving Fine As Thieves Clone His Number Plate

In a bizarre incident, a UK man who did not drive his SUV on a bridge for the last decade has been bombarded with penalties from the traffic department, The Sun reported citing reports of Hull Live. According to media reports, the man got the latest fine for driving without paying a toll fee near Hull-- a port city in East Yorkshire, England. As per the fine receipt, the man took his car on December 1. On the other hand, the man claimed he did not drive his vehicle on that day. According to him, he got the most shocking penalty when the traffic department sent a fine for driving over Humber Bridge in Hull without paying.

Man gets repetitive driving fine despite not driving his car

As per his claim, he did not take his vehicle on that bridge for more than a decade. He told Hull Live that he lives in a village near Withernsea and the bridge is more than 100 kilometres away from his home. He said he has restricted himself to just visiting Withernsea are for the past two years. "I got a fine for not paying the toll on the Humber Bridge. This was very unusual for me as I haven't driven over the Humber Bridge in about 10 years," The Sun quoted the man as saying. "I reside in an area that lies near Withernsea and for the past two years have confined myself to just touring Withernsea," he added.

According to him, some notorious thieves might make a clon of his vehicle with the same number plate and has been visiting several places without paying a toll. He claimed that the thieves made a clone of his vehicle that look exactly the same as his Hyundai i10 model. Also, he told about receiving another fine on December 2 for using the bus lanes in Hull. "Again, I haven't been to Hull for two years," he claimed. With the repetitive incident, the man has registered a complaint at the local police station and an investigation is underway, according to The Sun.

Image: Unsplash