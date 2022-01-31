UK Man Designs Resume On Flyers & Sticks Them On Cars, Lands Dream Job For Creative Genius

Applying for a vacancy and landing one’s dream job can be a herculean task among hundreds of thousands of applicants in a world of cutthroat competition. But a UK man was willing to stake it all, think out of the box and come up with an idea to make his application stand out from the rest of the crowd. And so, he decided to get creative in order to get hired by the marketing department of Yorkshire-based printing specialists, Instantprint.

24-year-old Jonathan Swift in a genius strategy, recycled the company's own flyer in a car park, made a resume out of it and advertised his LinkedIn profile on every single car parked in front of his dream company. And the act actually garnered him a lot of attention.

We’ve been well and truly ‘flyered’ by a candidate applying for a #job in our marketing team 😂 Every car in the car park is covered in flyers linking to the applicant’s Linkedin profile! That’s definitely one way to stand out 🚗 – Craig, Marketing Manager pic.twitter.com/vVPps8aRyG — instantprint (@instantprintuk) January 17, 2022

Here’s some CCTV footage of the #jobseeker in action! He’s been the talk of the office since covering everyone's cars in CVs. I love it when we get a #creativejobapplication - Craig, Marketing Manager pic.twitter.com/OmE5puQgwI — instantprint (@instantprintuk) January 18, 2022

I hope he did @cowjam! That would be quite the red flag if not 🚩😉 - Craig, Marketing Manager — instantprint (@instantprintuk) January 17, 2022

Marketing Manager notices applicant's creative strategy

Marketing Manager Craig Wassell, who was in charge of the company’s behalf to do the hiring for the position, happened to notice Jonathan's antics on CCTV footage. He was instantly mesmerized and decided to take a closer look. He advised security for a closer look and found the applicant Swift using a great marketing strategy in order to get hired by the company. And while the latter managed to get the attention of Wassell, he got invited for an interview. Wassell also labelled Swift as a ‘creative’ job seeker. On printing company’s official Twitter handle, he wrote: “Here’s some CCTV footage of the job seeker in action. He’s been the talk of the office since covering everyone's cars in CVs. I love it when we get a creative job application.”

Further, in a statement to UK’s Mirror, Marketing Manager Craig Wassell said: "When I looked out of the office window, I could already see that someone had been around leaving flyers on all the car windscreens, and upon closer inspection, it became apparent that the flyers more closely were, in fact, an application for the role I was hiring for. Naturally, we immediately invited Jonathan in for an interview.”

The latter went on to add that the company was truly ‘flyered’ by a candidate applying for a job at their marketing team. “Every car in the car park is covered in flyers linking to the applicant’s LinkedIn profile! That’s definitely one way to stand out,” he said, hailing Swift’s skills. Instantprint had received over 140 applications and Swift’s creativity and stroke of marketing genius impressed the firm, that later hired him.