UK: Man Dressed As PM Boris Johnson Gets Chased By 'police'; Leaves Crowd In Splits; Watch

A person dressed as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has taken the internet by storm. On the second day of the third and final Test match between England and New Zealand, a man dressed as UK PM Boris Johnson amused the cricket fans by running through the spectator's stands while being followed and chased by 'policemen'.

This incident has been witnessed in video footage shared on Twitter. Even though it seems that the person is being chased by a group of UK police, it was his friends who were wearing police uniforms, Mirror reported.

The 12-second viral video depicts the cricket fan dressed as PM Boris Johnson, with a blonde hair wig, a blue tie, and a white shirt displaying the message "Please vote Boris 4 No. 10". The group can further be seen moving along the boundary in the video. According to the Mirror, the funny incident took place at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.

The spectators undoubtedly found the gig funny as clapping and cheering can be heard in the background.

According to the Mirror, this act could have been a reference to the recent Partygate affair, in which Johnson became the first sitting UK PM to be found in violation of the law. At the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Metropolitan Police looked into 12 distinct illegal gatherings that were staged in Downing Street and Whitehall.

Johnson is alleged to have participated in six of them and received a fine for hosting his birthday party at home in June 2020. The controversy forced the Prime Minister to face a vote of no-confidence earlier this month, but he survived.

Netizen's reaction to the video

This video was uploaded by the account named the Barmy Army. Since being shared on Twitter, the photo has garnered over 502.6K views and above 9000 likes. The video has even received several hilarious comments from netizens lauding the act. Reacting to the photo, a Twitter user wrote, “Best thing since Trump and the Mexicans at OT a few years ago”, while another commented, “I'm surprised they spotted him tbf”. Another person wrote, “Catch me if you can.”

