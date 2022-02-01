UK: Man From Wallasey Asked To Pay ₹ 2 Lakh Fine For Removing Mask For 16 Seconds

A man from Wallasey, United Kingdom has revealed that he was was asked to pay a fine of £2,000 (Rs 2,02,051) after taking his mask off inside a shop for "something like 16 seconds." Christopher O'Toole entered the B&M store at the retail park in Prescot on February 27 wearing a face mask, however, he removed it briefly as he began to feel unwell, Liverpool Echo reported. As he was leaving the store, the police officers approached him and had taken his name for not wearing a mask inside the store.

The incident happened in February 2021 and as per the rules, people were required to wear face masks in shops. Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Christopher O'Toole said that he had no issue with wearing mask rule in public and insisted that had only briefly removed it as he not feeling well. After a few days, Christopher O'Toole was stunned after he received a letter from the ACRO Criminal Records Office ordering him to pay a fine of £100 at first. In an email to the authorities, O'Toole insisted that he was not ready to pay the fine for not wearing the mask for "something like 16 seconds."

Christopher O'Toole to appear in Court

However, at the beginning of December, when Christopher O'Toole did not get a response from authorities for months, the amount was increased and he was then told to pay a fine of £2,000, as per the news report. He had responded to them in an email as it was a huge amount and he would not have been able to cover it with his full wages. After sending them mail, he was told that the matter had gone to court without his knowledge. Christopher O'Toole had to sign a statutory declaration to show that he was not aware of it. Now, Christopher has to appear in court over the case of fine in February.

Image: Pixabay/Unsplash