UK man lights 100 candles to propose to his girlfriend, but it doesn't go as planned

In another incident of a failed proposal, a man literally burnt down his house in the process of asking the special question to his girlfriend. The incident reportedly happened in Sheffield, South Yorkshire when Albert Ndreu lit up 100 candles to propose his girlfriend Valeria Madevic. However, events took a disastrous turn after the house caught fire from the burning candles.

For the special day, Ndreu reportedly filled the living room of their mutually shared apartment with 100 tea lights and 60 balloons. In addition to that, he also spelt out ‘marry me’ with those candles on the floor along with some wine. After completing the arrangements, he left the home to pick up his Madevic from work.

However, when they both reached back, they found their apartment engulfed in flames. Soon, three fire crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue team were called to douse the fire. Later, the fire department put up photographs from the spot on social media wherein it gave an account of the whole accident.

The photographs which show a charred room has created quite a buzz online and has received over 790 reactions. In addition, many people took to comments to express their amusement at the incident. While many dubbed the man as ‘complete idiot’ others said that the couple would now have a rather interesting story to tell their kids.

'Talk about hot date'

One user joked, “Talk about a “Hot Date” while another wrote, “Well done. Glad no one was hurt. Congrats to the couple. Yet another comment read, “First dance at the wedding should be Burning Down the House by Talking Heads!”

Later, speaking to intentional media reporters, Ndreu said that he had been planning the proposal for two weeks and had spent four houses in setting up everything. However, his efforts did not go in vain, as Madevic said yes to his proposal.

