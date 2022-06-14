UK Man Outruns 50 Horses In Cross-country Race, Becomes Only 3rd Person To Do So In 41 Yrs

A stunning piece of news has emerged where a man outran a horse and became the third person to win the Man v Horse race held in Llanwrtyd Wells, Wales, in the UK on Saturday.

Ricky Lightfoot, who is a 37-year-old firefighter from the village of Dearham in Cumbria, in northwest England, became only the third person to claim victory in the history of the race, in which runners are pitted against horses to see who can outrun the other. Ricky Lightfoot, who won £3,500 after crossing the line, told the BBC, "It’s great to win the event and beat the horse. I thought I could give the horse a good race."

Lightfoot became the first man in 15 years to beat a horse at the epic off-road running event. The Whole Earth Man V Horse race lasted 2 hours, 22 minutes and 23 seconds. He claimed the victory by taking over the baton from Florien Holtinger, the previous winner of the race in 2007. Moreover, the participants competed against one another across rugged terrain, taking on steep hills, wading through bogs, and getting splattered in mud in one of the toughest endurance races in the world.

📷The best photos from this year's Man V Horse race in mid Waleshttps://t.co/wzrOJpFfv0 pic.twitter.com/LCOdlLMwr0 — Wales (in the World Cup) Online 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WalesOnline) June 11, 2022

About Whole Earth Man V Horse race

The Whole Earth Man V Horse emerged from a bet in the back room of the Neuadd Arms in 1980 (the pub which 40 years on is still the starting point for the race). This started after two locals argued over whether a man could ever beat a horse in a long-distance race, as per the site of the event's organisers. The race has gained legendary status amongst endurance runners and tickets sell out in record time.

Meanwhile, Whole Earth Man V Horse will return in 2023. The escalating jackpot for a runner who beats the horse and rider, which starts at £500 and increases by £500 each year the event takes place until it is won, stands at £3500 for 2022. The first jackpot received by Huw Lobb in 2004 had reached £25,000.

