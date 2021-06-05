UK Man Pretends To Fall Unconscious To Avoid Work, Gets Free Snacks

A British man has taken the internet by storm after a video of him faking an unconscious state to avoid work surfaced online. While it is tough to get a day off at work, this man’s hilariously bizarre idea was successful and even fetched him free snacks by his manager. The man, who goes with the username @ElpedroThe2nd recently took to YouTube to post CCTV footage of the whole incident while also explaining how he managed to pull off the “stunt”.

“What’s the best way you’ve ever blagged getting off work sick this is mine it was Boxing Day I was hungover and 18 and wanted to go out later so decided to pull this off. I made sure the manager was there as well,” read the caption of the tweet, which soon went viral on the microblogging website.

In the 18 second clip, the man could be seen working at a supermarket and speaking to a woman at the counter. Suddenly, he brings his hands up and holds his forehead. He then grabs a plastic divider next to him, turns to his left and falls down on the floor. He lies there motionless as the woman at the counter is left terrified.

What’s the best way you’ve ever blagged getting off work sick this is mine it was Boxing Day I was hungover and 18 and wanted to go out later so decided to pull this off 😭 made sure the manager was there as well pic.twitter.com/wIBuu2KWGL — elpedro ⭐️⭐️ (@ElpedroThe2nd) June 3, 2021

Netizens amused

Since shared, the clip has left hundreds of thousands of people amused and has racked up over 80 thousand likes and more than six thousand retweets. "Might as well plug the mighty @TSRangers if you’ve got a Sunday free and fancy watching some handsome alcoholics kick about a football you know where to go." "I worked at Halfords for an extra Xmas job building bikes. I went out the back and banged my head against a stonewall several times on purpose...ended up in A and E with a concussion. Got the day off but was with a massive egg on my forehead," wrote another user describing his experience. In subsequent tweets, the user himself explained how he got the chocolate bar while also giving tips on how to perform it.

Oh absolutely mate got give free lucozade and chocolate bar and sent home never have I ever been so happy with an act of deceit-fullness in my life — elpedro ⭐️⭐️ (@ElpedroThe2nd) June 3, 2021

Remember head first and shallow breathing for 5 minutes and don’t respond to their calls you’ll have that day off in no time 👍 — elpedro ⭐️⭐️ (@ElpedroThe2nd) June 3, 2021

