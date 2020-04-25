UK Man Probing Strange Noises From Attic During Zoom Call Leaves Friends In Shock; Watch

A London-based horror filmmaker invited his friends over a Zoom call after tweeting about hearing strange noises coming from his attic in the recent days. Robert Savage got a bunch of friends on the Zoom call and told them that he will finally try to find out the source of the weird noises he has been hearing over the past few months.

In the two-minute-long video clip shared from Robert’s Twitter handle, one of his friends can be heard saying that the sound may be just from rats, quipping that they may be ‘mutant rats’. One of his friends kept a picture from Legally Blonde as the background as if Reese Witherspoon was part of the hangout.

Suspense ensues

Robert finally decides to climb on the attic and find the culprit behind those noises. Meanwhile, one of his friends expresses concern about Robert climbing up the stairs saying he is just worried about him falling. Check out what happens when Robert embarks on the adventure with all his friends holding their breath:

I’ve been hearing strange noises from my attic, so I called a few friends and went to investigate… pic.twitter.com/CxmJAf44ob — Rob Savage (@DirRobSavage) April 21, 2020

After the scary experience of finding a ghost, who was apparently a boy in makeup, Robert’s friends looked clueless for what had just happened but the Legally Blonde fan provided a much-needed comic relief at the end asking, “That is incredible. How did you do that?” The video has gone viral since then and has garnered around 150,000 views so far. Check out some of the netizens’ reactions:

I was pondering how Zoom during quarantine could be used as a horror movie plot. Then this tweet kinda validated it. https://t.co/u3ej5rCQMy — quaranJina (@jina) April 22, 2020

Rob!!!! You are EVIL!!!!! Your poor friends!!!! Having said that, seeing it afterwards and knowing it was a prank it was hilarious! Loved it!! 🤣🥳🤣 — Seylan Baxter (@seylan_baxter) April 21, 2020

I screamed and my daughter and husband now very cross with me for scaring them 😬😂 — Rebecca Wright CDG (@BeccaWrightCDG) April 21, 2020

Everyone watching in terror as his body lays there... *that one guy* that is incredible 😁 how did you do that? — 🐍Misconception🐍 (@damned_barbie) April 22, 2020

(Image Credit: Twitter / @DirRobSavage)

