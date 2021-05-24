UK Man Spends Over £20,000 To Transform His House Into Giant Tropical Aquarium: Watch

A fish lover has transformed his house into a giant aquarium in the United Kingdom. Jack Heathcote has reportedly spent £20,000 for converting his house into a gigantic aquarium with nine super-sized tanks. He nurtures about 400 fish in the aquarium which he started building from scratch in 2004. Jack does have a television and instead loves to interact with fish in his house.

UK man transforms house into aquarium

Jack Heathcote told The Sun that he developed an interest in fish at the age of 10 when he had brought a goldfish from a visit to a Blackpool aquarium. He has used three walls of his house to create a 14ft by 12ft tank and this tank holds 4,800 gallons of water. The video of the house has gone viral on social media that shows the aquarium in Jack Heathcote house. Watch the video here:

IMAGE: Fish Lover by A_H_K/Facebook

