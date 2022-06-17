UK Man 'tired' Of Paying For Shoes, Gets Them Tattooed On His Feet; Video Amuses Internet

There are people with unique fantasies and then there are people with weird fantasies. These people with weird fantasies can go up to any limits to get whatever they wish for and the internet holds a plethora of such content.

In a bizarre incident, a man, who got tired of paying for new shoes, replaced the worn-out ones and got them tattooed onto his feet. The viral video of the art has grabbed the attention of many.

A man from the United Kingdom has set a unique example while showing his love for sneakers. He has tattooed the design of his favorite sneaker from the sports brand, Nike, on his feet.

The man got inked his favourite pair of shoes by the famous tattoo artist Dean Gunther. Gunther while sharing the video on his Instagram page shared his experience of inking the sneaker. He said that it took almost 8 hours to finish the art. He recorded a time-lapse of the whole process and uploaded it on his Instagram handle.

Sharing the video Gunther wrote, "He was tired of paying for shoes every few months, so he got his favourite shoes tattooed on for life! Tag your sneaker buddy!"

Speaking to local media outlet NeedToneed to knowe, Gunther stated that "he always wanted to make something unique that can give the illusion that the client is wearing a pair of shoes. But the most challenging part came when he realized the whole art only can be done with his free hand as a stencil would not work. He invested a lot of time to make sure that everything matched the shape of the legs. He added, "It’s all freehand. Once that was on, the tattooing was straightforward."

Here's how netizens are reacting

The trending news has garnered around 116K views accompanied by several likes and comments. The viral video has also prompted many to express their views. While some users applauded the unique design, others have expressed their discomfort.

A user expressed, “Would not wanna walk a mile in his shoes.” The second user spelt, “Haha brilliant, bet he’s feeling them at the moment”. The third user wrote, "Someone's not going to be able to wear shoes for a month lol."

Image: Instagram/@dean.gunther