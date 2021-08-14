UK: Man Tries To Rob Bank But Fails As Employees Couldn't Read His Poor Handwriting

A man who robbed one bank and attempted to rob two others in East Sussex has been sentenced in Court. Alan Slattery, a resident of St Leonards in Hastings, using handwritten notes, threatened the cashiers and demanded money in the bank. However, his first attempt at a robbery at the Nationwide Building Society, Eastbourne on March 18, remained unsuccessful due to his bad handwriting.

Robbery foiled due to bad handwriting

According to the Sussex police statement, the employee at the bank was unable to read the note and Slattery left the branch empty-handed. Staff at the bank later managed to read the note, which said "your screen won’t stop what I’ve got, just hand over the 10s and the 20s. Think about the other customers". The employees of the bank informed the police about the note. The police reached the bank and took notes and CCTV footage from the bank. Slattery on March 26, entered the Nationwide Building Society branch in London Road and handed a threatening note to the cashier. The cashier, in fear of her safety handed over £2,400 in cash to Slattery.

Police checked CCTV footage from the bank and surrounding areas, which showed Slattery boarding a bus after the robbery. Police identified Slattery from the picture on his bus pass, which matched the person seen in the bank’s CCTV footage. Slattery then tried robbing NatWest bank in Havelock Road, Hastings on April 1, but the cashier refused to hand him over the money and he had to return empty-handed. Police attended the last known address for Slattery and identified him walking in the vicinity. He was arrested and charged with one successful robbery and two attempted robberies. Slattery pleaded guilty to all three offences and was given a six-year extended sentence, comprising of four years in custody and two years on licence.

IMAGE: SussexPolice/Facebook

