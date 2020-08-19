UK Man Tries To Steal Ambulance, Gets Nabbed By Paramedics; Watch

In a shameful incident that occurred on August 12, a man tried to steal an ambulance while an elderly patient was being treated by the medics at the back of the vehicle. The incident was captured in CCTV as the footage shows a man in his fifties being pinned down by paramedics who successfully stopped him in his attempt to steal the ambulance. In the video, the man can be seen inspecting the vehicle which was parked on the road and then trying to enter the driver's seat while the patient was being cared at the back, that is when paramedics come out running from behind and stop him from fleeing.

Read: Four Arrested For Stealing Injections Worth Rs 2.24 Lakh In Delhi

Incident took place in UK

The video footage of the incident is now being shared online. The incident reportedly took place in Lancashire, United Kingdom, and the ambulance belonged to the North West Ambulance Service, a National Health Service (NHS) trust. According to reports, the patient in the ambulance at the time of the incident was later taken to the hospital without any injuries. The case is now being investigated by the local police, who after arresting the man released him on bail. A spokesperson for the NWAS was quoted by the media as saying that they are doing everything to support the police in its investigation.

Read: Delhi Police Busts Gang Involved In Stealing Licences Of Export Firms

The man was reportedly arrested on charges of suspicion of theft and possession of drugs. The incident that occurred on Dickson Road, Blackpool at around 3:02 pm local time happened after the paramedics had gone there to pick up the elderly man who had collapsed after reportedly having a fit. The investigation will continue and the police will reportedly work on to prove the man guilty of theft and possession of drugs.

Read: Australian Restaurant Bans Local Pair Of Emus For Stealing Food From Guests

Read: Cat Tries Stealing A Wad Of Cash From Pub, Netizens Quip Over The Feline's Financial Needs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.