The Guinness World Records shares interesting videos on their social media handles from time to time and each time it captures the attention of netizens. Recently, the GWR posted about a United Kingdom-based martial artist, who deadlifted a huge weight of 129.50 kg (285.49 lb) for eight seconds by solely using his middle finger. Steve Keeler has achieved the Guinness World Records title for the 'heaviest deadlift with one finger', beating a 10-year-old record.

Steve showcased his incredible strength by lifting more than 120 kg with one finger, amid the claps of the audience. According to GWR, during the attempt which was surrounded by several witnesses, the weightlifter lifted six iron-weight discs at the same time: a smaller one measuring roughly 10 kg, one 20 kg, three measuring a little over 25 kg each, and one measuring 26 kg. Guinness World Records has also shared the video on Instagram captioning, "Heaviest deadlift with one finger 129.50 kg (285.49 lb) by Steve Keeler".

Steve Keeler record-breaker for 'heaviest deadlift with one finger'

As per the Guinness World Record blog, at 48 years old, Steve has been involved with strength training for the past four years. He has practiced karate since he was 18 and realised that his hand had excellent strength through judo grips. He became an expert martial artist and mastered many forms of combat – he’s a 5th Dan black belt in Tsuyoi-Ryu Karate (where tsuyoi is Japanese for 'strong', and specifies a traditional branch of karate that focuses on realistic full-contact combat) and a 1st Dan black belt in judo.

"It’s incredibly painful, but my fingers are strong and I am proud of my lift."

Steve discovered that his bare hands could break breezes blocks, and soon discovered that he had strong bones. Steve later find out during one of his training sessions with his partner, that his lifting ability was far above the norm and, possibly, record-breaking. Steve stated that achieving a Guinness World Records title meant a lot and credited his stepfather for his early inclination towards strength training.