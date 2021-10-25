Last Updated:

UK: Mom & Son Find 'century Old' Love Letter Hidden Under House Tiles While Cleaning House

Around 100 years old secret message, concealed beneath a cracked tile was found by a woman and her teenage son in their UK home. Read.

UK

A woman and her teenage boy found a 100 years old secret message, concealed beneath a cracked tile in their home in the UK. The letter was written by a man named Ronald, who has a surname that sounds like Habgood or Halgood, to his love interest, who was married to someone else requesting that she keep their relationship private. As written in the letter, the man invited her to meet him everyday at the neighbouring tram station at midnight.

The mother, 48-year old, Dawn Cornes of Preston, Lancashire told Jam Press that she discovered the hidden love letter depicting a heated romance between a man and a married woman while cleaning her house with her 14-year-old son Loukas. Dawn claims that her teen son was cleaning his room when his 55-inch television slid off his dresser and shattered part of the hearth tiles. She stated that they decided to take the tiles up while they were cleaning.

UK mom-son duo finds 100-year-old love letter

She also said that her son remarked that it would be amusing if they found something hidden in the house, before going on to find the letter, according to Jam Press. The mother-son duo was unable to breakdown the content  present in the letteras the handwriting in it was messy and the paper was old. Dawn took the help of Facebook to decode its content.

According to most of the people on Facebook, the letter stated that Ronald was expressing his love to his married lover and urging her to keep their relationship secret and not to tell anyone as she was married. He also asks his lover to meet him at Fulwood tram corner at midnight every day if it's possible. The letter wasn't dated, but according to Dawn, the home was built in 1917 despite the fact that she only moved in this past May and doesn't know much about the previous inhabitants.

Decoders believe letter dates 1920s

Due to the wording and paper size, several internet decoders believe the note is from the 1920s. The fact that the letter mentioned trams, which haven't run in the city in almost 80 years, was a further indication of the letter's actual age, according to the New York Post. Some people even attempted but failed, to locate Ronald through web archives. The letter made a huge impact on social media, garnering thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

