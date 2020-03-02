UK Mum Mistakes Delivery Boy For Doctor, Texts Him About Intimate Issue

A new mum accidentally texted her delivery driver about an intimate issue after she mistook him for her doctor. In a hilarious incident of mistaken identity, Jessica Courtney from the UK texted her Hermes delivery driver seeking advice on postpartum bleeding following the birth of her son named Jenson Carter.

While the incident took place over a year ago, Courtney was reminded about it again when it popped up on her Facebook memories feed. She chose to share the post once again because of how hilarious she found it.

“If you're worried, pop into the pharmacy or see your GP"

Apparenlty, the driver Stuart Mitchell, after receiving the message, politely reverted saying that he was not a doctor but her Hermes delivery driver. “If you're worried, pop into the pharmacy or see your GP," Mitchell wrote. According to reports, a few months after her delivery, Courtney got worried about some postpartum bleeding and decided to text her health visitor who had visited her for six weeks after her delivery.

Read: Coronavirus: Fear For Cancer Patients As Hospital Clinician Tested Positive In UK

Read: Russia Reports One More Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus In The Country

Talking about the incident to British media, she said that when she picked her phone she realised who she had sent the text to and was extremely mortified She added that she couldn’t believe she had done it, “Poor old Stuart” she added. She said she was having an issue with after birth spotting when she decided to text her health advisor. She added that she hadn’t saved her number and clicked on what she thought was the number and it was Stuart who had texted her for a late delivery parcel.

Read: Health Min Harsh Vardhan Confirms 2 More Coronavirus Cases, Issues Fresh Travel Advisory

Read: Germany Confirms 158 Coronavirus Cases, Global Toll Crosses 89,000

On the other hand, Mitchell told British media that he did not want to leave her hanging over a clearly personal issue. He added that he thought she de better let her know somehow. Cortney later said that she visited her doctor and she also found it hilarious, international media reported.

Read: Johnny Depp's "Let's Burn Amber" Text To Paul Bettany Allegedly Discussed In Libel Case

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson's Advice To Prevent Coronavirus Leaves Netizens Furious

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.