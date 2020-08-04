Mysterious Creature With 'four Flippers' Washes Up On UK Beach, Can You Guess What It Is?

A strange sea creature with “four flippers” washed up on a beach in Southport has created a mystery as a social media page asked the users to identify the deceased and decomposing animal. A community page for Ainsdale on Facebook posted the image of bizarre 15 ft creature with a caption, “Can anyone guess what this is on Ainsdale Beach. Elephant? Whale? A monster?”. Local reports confirmed the “smelly” creature to be decaying in Merseyside, and in the comments, an individual detailed the more specific location as between Ainsdale village and Freshfield (Formby), past the posts.

In the images, the mammoth creature is seen with no identifiable head and has bones protruding from the dark grey furry body. It showed up on the Sefton Coast Site of Special Scientific Interest and Ainsdale Sand Dunes National Nature Reserve owned and managed by Natural England, according to reports. While the internet was left flabbergasted at taking any guesses, some of the answers including cow, horse, seal, and sea lion were rejected by the uploader. Experts at Natural England, a Non-departmental public body suggested that it could be a species of whale. However, no certain answer has been found yet.

Netizens guess "cow, donkey, walrus"

Internet was astonished at the body of the animal that looked extremely undetectable with its distorted structure and unpredictable appearance. While some took a serious analysis into the pictures, others said that 2020 can’t get any more obvious. “I’d say a walrus for sure, the average length is actually 7-11ft but if tied and ocean currents along with other aquatic species have ripped it apparent it could easily reach 15ft, walrus do have patches of fur which could indicate the small patches of fur which seems evident of one photo the tusk length and about of evident fatty tissue also what looks like possible ribs and the length also indicates walrus,” a commenter guessed. “The way 2020 is going it could be a dinosaur,” another joked. “So that’s why the Loch Ness monster hasn’t been seen for a while,” the third said. “Looks like cattle! I would often see cows washed up on beaches in the Blackpool area,” said the fourth.

