UK: Potato Chip Put Up For Sale At Staggering Rs 1.88 Lakh For Its 'extremely Rare' Shape

In a bizarre turn of events, a UK-based man from Buckinghamshire strangely put on sale one Sour Cream and Onion-flavoured potato chip Pringle for £2,000 (Rs 1.88 lakh). Moreover, the reason behind this cost is rather peculiar. Also, he listed the crisp for sale online on eBay.

The man put up the potato crisp for sale on May 3 as per Mirror. The seller while displaying the chip stated that an item was "brand-new, unused, unopened and undamaged." In the description of the product, he added that its uniqueness comes from the shape - with an extremely rare fold along the top edge that lines up properly with the rest of the chip.

Finance option for rare potato chip

As the man put up the potato chip for sale, he has also allowed finance options on his rare snack, which would see the buyer spend £95-a-month for two years - for a total of £2,000. Isn't that quite interesting as well as weird? Moreover, the interesting part is that the UK man is not the only one selling folded Pringles on eBay. Strangely, there are many others selling it at a much lower price.

Previously, there were French fries that were available at a restaurant in New York City at an approximate cost of about Rs 15,257. However, there is a fascinating fact about these fries. They were cooked with ingredients that were exported to the restaurant from different countries all over the world. The special French Fries were viewed under the category of luxury food because they were served with edible gold flakes. There is no shortage of bizarre content on the internet but some stories are sure to leave you dumbfounded!

Image: Pixabay