A video has emerged on social media showing Queen Elizabeth's guard knocking over a little boy who accidentally came in the way during a march. In the shocking video, the two Royal Guards are seen marching on duty near Buckingham Palace, London while a group of tourists is seen clicking photographs of the guardsmen in their ceremonial bearskin hats as they march. However, a little boy walks right into the way of one of the guards, who immediately shouts, "Make Way!" The boy gets knocked down by the Queen's guard and carries on past the onlookers.

According to the footage of the incident and the caption of the video, it appears the child belonged to the tourist group. When the incident occurred, the people present there were quite horrified. The video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media, attracting a lot of mixed reactions from users. Since the video went online, it has garnered more than 2.3 million views, along with hundreds of thousands of comments.

UK: Queen Elizabeth's Guard Knocking Over A Little Boy On His Way leaves netizens surprised | WATCH

🚨 | WATCH: A kid gets trampled by the queen’s guards pic.twitter.com/xzv7W8I2F5 — News For All (@NewsForAIl) December 29, 2021

The video clip was shared by a Twitter account named News For All. The video has prompted the netizens to react and a few users even questioned why guards did not behave humanly and avoid knocking down the little child. One user who saw the video said, "That child isn’t dangerous. I get it's their job, but it's a child. There was no reason to do that. Another said, "To all the people saying they're just doing their job, if your job involves trampling children, therein lies the problem."

A third user speculated on what would have happened if his mother had been in that situation. He wrote, "If this happened to me as a child, my mum would have picked me up and then slapped me for being in the way. Parents' faux outrage over their kids is part of the reason kids today are so unruly." Another user blamed the guards. She said, "If you actually slow the video down, you will see that the boy was trying to move out of the way." The guard was just too close while marching before contact was made, pushing the boy over and inevitably causing the boy to be trampled on. However, the guards should have avoided protocols to check the boy! " Another user wrote, "Is that guard a robot or something?"