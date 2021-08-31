UK: Rescuers Capture 10 Ft Long Python Spotted In A Tree; Compare It To 'The Jungle Book'

A biker in Cambridgeshire noticed a 10 ft python crawling across the road, which has been recaptured in a scene that looks like anything from Disney's The Jungle Book. On Friday, the motorcyclist was riding along a quiet country lane in Huntingdonshire when he came across the big snake lying on the ground in front of him. He first notified the cops, who then sought assistance from the RSPCA.

Officer Justin Stubbs seeks additional help

Officer Justin Stubbs of the RSPCA arrived on the scene and noticed the snake had climbed a tree, according to Sky News. He stated that he couldn't believe it when he saw this gigantic snake all the way up in the tree. According to him, it was like something out of The Jungle Book.

He realised that it would be tough to get the snake down because of its height, and the need for additional people was required given the snake's size. He further said that he contacted Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, and they were kind enough to come out and assist him.

The team cut down branches of the tree to allow the snake to fall softly into a tarpaulin. The snake was subsequently taken to a local veterinarian for a medical examination. Mr Stubbs speculated that the python had been loose for some time because it appeared "cold and underweight."

According to ITV, he also said that he has rescued hundreds of creatures in his 25 years with the RSPCA, including cats, birds, foxes, and numerous snakes, but he was not expecting to see this "gorgeous animal" wrapped high up around tree branches in the English countryside.

Snakes demand a great deal of attention

Mr Stubbs gets thousands of calls every year about reptiles like snakes and lizards that have either escaped or been abandoned by their owners, according to Sky News. Officer Stubbs added that snakes demand a great deal of attention and devotion from their owners as some are unaware of the effort required to meet the health demands of these animals.

Image - @KittyBrewster/Twitter