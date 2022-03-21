UK Researchers Conduct Study To Find World's Most Boring Persons, Professions; Know More

The world's most boring 'person' has been identified by the University of Essex. A team of researchers from the University sought to uncover the secrets behind the science of boredom. While the study did not target a specific person, as several might think, it placed a set of parameters to define boredom.

The researchers worked upon what qualities a person had which could be seen as boring by others and created a profile based on the data they gathered. According to the study, the research team studied the lifestyles of the people to discover what matches with traits that are considered boring and how being boring according to others could affect a person's life.

The study was led by Dr Wijnand Van Tilburg of the University of Essex's department of psychology, who warned that people seen as boring can have a really negative impact on their lives due to loneliness and may be at greater risk of harm, addiction, and mental health issues.

Dr Tilburg said, "Ironically studying boredom is actually very interesting and has many real-life impacts. We found how persuasive perceptions of boredom are and what an impact this can have on people. 'Perceptions can change but people may not take time to speak to those with "boring" jobs and hobbies and avoid them instead so they don't get a chance to prove people wrong and break these negative stereotypes." Dr Van Tilburg emphasised that people should not stereotype or dismiss others as boring, since many of them work jobs seen as dull but are very vital to society.

What jobs constitute as boring?

Dr Van Tilburg summed up by adding a few jobs that are boring and interesting putting them in either category accordingly. According to the research, the world's most boring person is a data entry worker who is religious, lives in a town, and has watching TV as their favourite hobby.

Data analysis, accounting, working in tax or insurance, cleaning and banking topped the list of boring jobs, while people think that those who worked in the performing arts, sciences, as a journalist, health professional or a teacher were the most interesting. Most boring hobbies included sleeping, watching TV, religion, watching animals, and doing maths.

(Image: Unsplash)