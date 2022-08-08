Sonu Nigam's soulful track Kal Ho Naa Ho continues to win people's hearts even more than a decade after its release. The song, which came as a part of the 2003 film starring Preity Zinta, Jaya Bachchan and more, has got several renditions, one of which was recently performed by a street artist in the UK.

In a video going viral on social media, one can see a musician named Vish crooning the track beautifully in the middle of a road, with several people gathered around to watch him perform. The clip received immense love from fans, with some even comparing him to Arijit Singh.

Street performer wows audience with his rendition of Sonu Nigam's Kal Ho Naa Ho

The video, posted on the Instagram page of the musician named Vish, showcases the artist adding some quirky twists to the track, making it a treat to hear. People can be seen lauding him, recording him on their phones as they jam along. Take a look.

Hailing the performer for his talent, netizens dropped comments like, "Looks like Arijit Singh like Sonu Nigam," "Sir; I want to meet you!....and lots of love for you!" "You have really got a good and pleasant voice. I suggest you sing SHAYAD and WHEN WE TWIST from LOVE AAJ KAL 1&2...Pura UK Jhoom uthega....Love and Respect from the UK."

The singer's Instagram feed is filled with videos from his live performances, where he can be seen crooning hit Bollywood tracks like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Tum Hi Ho, London Thumakda, Main Agar Kahoon and more.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VISH.MUSIC)