UK: Video Of Lightning Striking Roof Of Newly Built Home Goes Viral; Watch

A terrifying incident in Cornwall, UK, has surfaced on the internet, which shows the moment of lightning strike on the roof of a newly built home. The footage of the lightning was shared by the firefighters on social media showing the lightning struck a housing estate on the edge of Redruth as the dramatic weather continued.

The viral video of the lightning shows the flash of lightning striking the roof at the end of a row of houses at the estate, which was under construction. However, as the strike from the sky went away, sparks continued to roll down the roof of the house, seemingly knocking a slate off one corner of the home.

The video was shared by Tolvaddon Community Fire and Rescue station in Camborne on Facebook. Sharing the post, they wrote, "Crews around the county are currently dealing with numerous incidents involving lightning strikes. Here's one which crews from Tolvaddon have visited this afternoon. Crews had difficulty locating the incident, please consider using 'what 3 words' in addition to the address when reporting an incident".

The spokesperson for the fire station said that nobody had been injured in the incident. However, the incident caused slight fire damage to the buildings and two pumps, while the duty officer escaped the lightning as per the post. Moreover, firefighters urged people to use the 'What 3 Words' system to help firefighters locate incidents. This is the system that can be downloaded as an app and it pinpoints locations.

'That’s scary' say netizens

The video has garnered several reactions with comments. The post has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "I’m so glad our scaffolder had the foresight to get down we aren’t far away". Another user wrote, "I told you it was loud see how close it was to our house". One other user wrote, "I think a lot of folk aren’t familiar with ‘what 3 words‘ keep safe Tolvadden crews".

Image: Facebook/@TolvaddonFireStation