Last Updated:

UK: Video Of Lightning Striking Roof Of Newly Built Home Goes Viral; Watch

A video of lightning strike on the roof of a newly-built house in UK's Cornwall has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
UK

Image: Facebook/@TolvaddonFireStation


A terrifying incident in Cornwall, UK, has surfaced on the internet, which shows the moment of lightning strike on the roof of a newly built home. The footage of the lightning was shared by the firefighters on social media showing the lightning struck a housing estate on the edge of Redruth as the dramatic weather continued.

The viral video of the lightning shows the flash of lightning striking the roof at the end of a row of houses at the estate, which was under construction. However, as the strike from the sky went away, sparks continued to roll down the roof of the house, seemingly knocking a slate off one corner of the home.

The video was shared by Tolvaddon Community Fire and Rescue station in Camborne on Facebook. Sharing the post, they wrote, "Crews around the county are currently dealing with numerous incidents involving lightning strikes. Here's one which crews from Tolvaddon have visited this afternoon. Crews had difficulty locating the incident, please consider using 'what 3 words' in addition to the address when reporting an incident".

READ | Tom Cruise's aerial stunt video goes viral online; fans call it 'Just Tom Cruise things'

 

 

The spokesperson for the fire station said that nobody had been injured in the incident. However, the incident caused slight fire damage to the buildings and two pumps, while the duty officer escaped the lightning as per the post. Moreover, firefighters urged people to use the 'What 3 Words' system to help firefighters locate incidents. This is the system that can be downloaded as an app and it pinpoints locations.

READ | UK restaurant owner clarifies she 'made up' viral post on 'baby named Pakora'; here's why

'That’s scary' say netizens

The video has garnered several reactions with comments. The post has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "I’m so glad our scaffolder had the foresight to get down we aren’t far away". Another user wrote, "I told you it was loud see how close it was to our house". One other user wrote, "I think a lot of folk aren’t familiar with ‘what 3 words‘ keep safe Tolvadden crews".

READ | David Warner leaves three-word comment on Virat Kohli's viral post for wife Anushka Sharma

Image: Facebook/@TolvaddonFireStation

READ | Video of Punjab AAP MLA assaulted by husband goes viral; Women’s Commission takes stock
READ | Three MNS workers arrested in Mumbai after video showing them thrashing a woman goes viral
First Published:
COMMENT