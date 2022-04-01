The Guinness World Record, from time to time, shares the videos of people who create titles for their unique skills. While some showcase their speed, others make a mark because of their rarest talent. According to the latest post of the Guinness World Records, Leah Shutkever, a UK model has created record of eating most number of chicken nuggets in one minute.

In the recent clip, posted by Guinness World Record on Instagram, the woman named Leah can be seen eating 352 grams of chicken nuggets in sixty seconds.

Leah Shutkever sets Guinness World Record

According to Guinness World Records, Leah, who already has several Guinness World Records titles under her belt, ate 352 grams (the equivalent of a share box of 19 nuggets) of the McDonald’s snack in sixty seconds. Previously, the record was held by model and competitive eater Nela Zisser. In November 2020, Nela had consumed the jaw-dropping amount of 298 grams (10.51 oz) of chicken nuggets in Auckland, New Zealand. But Leah has snatched the title under her name. During, the 2022 edition of Guinness World Records' Italian TV show, Leah attempted to eat through a bowl of 20 nuggets. However, this was not the first time Leah tried her speed-eating technique on a bowl of nuggets! Leah has previously racked up a series of speed-eating records. Some of her current titles include:

Fastest time to eat three mince pies (52.21 seconds in 2019)

Fastest time to eat three pickled eggs (7.80 seconds in 2019)

Fastest time to eat a muffin (no hands) (21.95 seconds in 2019)

Most marshmallows eaten in one minute (no hands) (20 marshmallows in 2020).

Most tomatoes eaten in one minute (8 in 2020)

How did Leah Shutkever practice speed-eating?

Leah took on competitive eating when she was 23 after her brother challenged her while they were dining at a local restaurant. Since then, she developed a true hunger for shattering goals. Leah set herself some ambitious targets and, after starting her competitive eating training in 2013, she started breaking records in 2019 as per Guinness World Records. Since that day, the now serial record-breaker has continuously lifted the bar for speed eaters around the world. In 2021, Leah finally achieved her dream of being featured in the Guinness World Records book.

(Image: Instagram/@shutkeverofficial/Usplash)