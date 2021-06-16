UK: Woman Renovates Kitchen Using 7500 Copper Coins, Netizens Impressed

As coronavirus contagion swept in, hundreds of thousands of people were left constricted to their homes. While many found new hobbies, one woman in Burnley, Lancashire utilized her spare time and came up with the idea to renovate her old dull kitchen and rendered it into a modern look. Billie Jo Welsby, a beautician by profession used copper coins and transformed her kitchen wall into a glinting piece of artwork.

She later uploaded the pictures of her renovated kitchen on Facebook. In the caption, she revealed that all she used was 75 pounds, which she cleverly converted into copper coins. "So been away from Facey a month .. been working on my house ..total renovation on my kitchen .. all work done by myself. 7500 pennies .. individually placed just need to resin .." Since shared it has fetched nearly 200 likes and over 95 comments. “Wow! It looks fabulous. Well done to you my lovely,” wrote a user. “looks fantastic well done love the colour,” added another. well wanted to do this to my floor but we'll haven't the patience well done my ginger sista looks ace.

Glued coins to wall

Adding to the same, she later revealed that the walls have a sentimental value for her as she has used the coins placed in the tip jar by her clients. She continued that it was much like integrating memories into the wall. It was later reported by TheSun, that Billie used a very thin layer of clear silicone and glued the coins one by one on the walls. “I’d never seen a wall covered in them before and I wanted an industrial look for my kitchen so I thought this would be perfect,” she said.

In a similar incident, a British lifestyle blogger has turned her messy backyard into a picturesque garden. Lydia Layton, a resident of Kent, turned her otherwise mundane looking space into a garden completed with vibrant lighting, well-spruced plants, barbecue, playhouse and lounge area amongst other things. She recently shared the entire know-how of her creation in a blog post adding that project brought in much-sought positivity and joy in her life.

Image: BillieJoWlesby/Facebook

