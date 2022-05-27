UK Woman Who Ate Only Sandwiches For 23 Years Eats Proper Meal After Being Hypnotized

Recently, news of a woman from UK started trending who only eats sandwiches or chips and has not taken a proper meal for the last 23 years. Meanwhile, she had her first proper meal after 23 years recently.

A UK-based woman, Zoe Sadler, ate only Walker's cheese and onion crisps on buttered white bread since she was two years old. She ate two packets of her favorite chips every day as other foods left her feeling physically sick. Moreover, her parents tried and introduced her to other foods as a toddler, however, she refused to try anything else. “Apparently the only thing mum could get down me were crisps which I used to suck until they were soft. I remember being at school when I was little and having crisp sandwiches in my lunch box. They were the only thing I liked to eat", Zoe added.

Zoe Sadler eats her first proper meal after 23 years

Zoe limited herself to "Yorkshire pudding but never with gravy" during Christmas time. Three years ago, when Sadler was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a lifelong condition that affects the brain and nerves, she decided to improve her health. With her condition getting worse, it was dangerous to only eat crisp sandwiches. So, Zoe decided and contacted hypnotherapist David Kilmurry, who has previously helped fussy eaters.

Sadler underwent a two-hour hypnotherapy session after which she has been able to enjoy her first tastes of fruit and vegetables alongside other foods. Zoe said, "I can't believe how nice strawberries are and I'm looking forward to trying curry and lots of other different foods". Warehouse operative Zoe lives with her fiance Jason Fox, a carpenter. She also added that she doesn't just want to be eating crisp sandwiches on her wedding day. Also, she would be looking forward to planning her wedding day menu with Jason.

London-based therapist and hypnotist David Kilmurry hypnotized Zoe after diagnosing her with Avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID). Avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID) is an eating disorder. People with ARFID are extremely picky eaters and have little interest in eating food. They eat a limited variety of preferred foods, which can lead to poor growth and poor nutrition.

Image: Unsplash