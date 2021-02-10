UK Woman With 'different Personalities' Says Identity Disorder Stops Her From Getting Job

A 23-year-old woman recently revealed that she shares body with 25 different personalities which she claims prevents her from getting a job. While speaking Caters media outlet, Bo Hooper, from Plymouth, Devon, said that she has dissociative identity disorder, a mental disorder characterised of at least two distinct personality states. Hooper revealed that her different personalities are triggered by trauma and she can spend days living as a 13-year-old boy or an angry middle-aged woman.

Hooper said that her alter egos include five-year-old Layla, 13-year-old Toast, flirty teen Tracey and a woman named Texas. She said that any of personalities can emerge at any time and will stick around for as long as they like, meaning that partner Casey has to wait until Hooper emerges. Hooper also doesn’t work due to her condition and further said that they are very different and it took her a “long time” to get to know them all.

The 23-year-old said that whenever her partner walks in the room and asks her if she wants tea or calls her darling, a 13-year-old boy replies and calls him “dude or bro”. Hooper said that another personality called Tracey, on the other hand, is very different because she is shy and really confident. Tracey gets drinks from guys in clubs and she once even kissed a man for a cigarette, Hooper said.

Further, Hooper went on the say that Layla is a child and she refuses to be seen as a woman and she’s really childish. Then there is Rosie as well who never lets Hooper get angry, even if she tries to get angry. “Rosie will come and take the anger away”.

Hooper reveals symptoms of the disorder

Hooper said that her personalities can come forward for a few minutes. One might even come forward and tell the 23-year-old to have a shower or they can stay around for days and Hooper’s friend then just have to wait until she comes back to her real self. Hooper said that each of her personality has different taste in food, clothing and even partners. She went on to explain that Toast likes really baggy clothes and Layla is really into pink, girly stuff, while Hooper in real likes earthy tones and comfortable clothes.

Hooper said that she started noticing her personalities when she was in her teens after fiery middle-aged Texas started being hostile towards her friends. Other symptoms of the disorder also include zoning out, where Hooper will be unresponsive for a long period of time and have no recollection of what she’s been doing.

While speaking to Ladbible, Rosie Weatherley, a spokesperson at a mental health charity, Mind, said that if one has Dissociative Identity Disorder they will experience severe changes in their identity. Each of the identity states may have different patterns of thinking and relating to the world. Identity states may also come across as different ages and genders and one may feel you have one 'main' part of your identity that feels most like 'you' - some people call this a host identity. Rosie said that if one has Dissociative Identity Disorder, looking after yourself can be difficult, but there are some practical things that can help, including writing a journal or think about practical strategies.

(Image: Rep/Unsplash)

