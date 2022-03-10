Carrying heavy shopping bags after shopping is definitely a tedious task and it gets worse when the person is not staying on the ground floor, which, then becomes a real struggle. However, adding to the list of life hacks that aids a person in their pursuit to make lives easier and comfortable, a video currently doing rounds on social media features a woman who applied a clever 'suitcase shopping' hack while rolling her trolley to a budget store for weekend shopping. The woman in the aforementioned video attempts this trend just to avoid an extra number of plastic bags needed to be carried.

It can be said sans any doubt that carrying plastic bags for a long time will leave indentation marks on the palms of the person. According to Daily Star, a TikTok user going by the name Lydia introduced the brilliant 'suitcase hack' to reduce the painful task of carrying plastic shopping bags home. According to the video, the smart Brit's solution 'works smarter' during weekend shopping.

According to Daily Star, the woman was seen carrying a red suitcase with her to chunk in her shopping. The woman was tagged as 'brilliant' by the viewers on TikTok. The video had already garnered around 376,000 views and 37,000 likes on TikTok. This could be the finest hack for the ones who struggle with plastic bags after their weekend shopping. The woman was lauded for this cool hack by the netizens as can be seen in the comments sections.

People want to be a part of this 'Suitcase' Hack

Despite laughing at the woman's crazy hack while she was rolling the suitcase back home, they were interested to get into this hack. The TikTok user, Lydia says that an old man laughed at me while I was rolling the suitcase, reported by Daily Star. the reactions to these interesting trends could be seen after the comments section declared it as a genius idea. One user commented “What feels illegal but isn’t,” meanwhile another user wrote, “Honestly this is genius because I still can’t drive and the weekly shop kills me off," whereas a third person said, “Omg I did this and was such a lifesaver when I went to uni!"

Image Credit: Unsplash

