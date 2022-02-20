UK Zoo Welcomes 1st Aardvark In 90 Years; Names It After 'Harry Potter' Elf Dobby

The United Kingdom's Chester Zoo has witnessed the birth of a baby aardvark for the first time in 90 years. The authorities also took to the official Twitter page of the Zoo to share a picture of the newborn and it has gone insanely viral on the micro-blogging site. But what's attracting netizens more is the quirky name of the baby animal and the thought-process behind it.

UK zoo announces birth of baby aardvark

While introducing the aardvark to the whole world, the Zoo officials wrote, “IT’S A GIRL. We’re over the moon to reveal that our new aardvark calf Dobby is a baby girl.” Reportedly, the authorities discovered the new arrival as she snuggled up with her parents post its birth on January 4. Take a look at the tweet below:

…IT’S A GIRL 😍♥️



We’re over the moon to reveal that our new aardvark calf Dobby is a baby girl 🥰🙌#chesterzoo #wildlife #conservation #aardvark pic.twitter.com/DxIFfmbcPi — Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) February 18, 2022

On the official website of UK's Zoo, the authorities further outlined the description of the baby animal's birth and its striking resemblance with a Harry Potter character. Further, they added, that the uncanny similarity is what made the staff name it Dobby. While doing so, the officials also informed that the zookeepers are providing dedicated care to the aardvark to help her gain weight.

They wrote on the website, "We were overjoyed to discover the new arrival snuggled up with mum Oni (8) and dad Koos (6) after it had been born overnight on 4 January. The calf, born with large droopy ears, hairless wrinkled skin and giant claws, is currently being hand-reared every evening by zookeepers who are providing dedicated care, feeding the baby every few hours through the night for around five weeks, to help it gain strength. Staff have nicknamed the youngster Dobby due to its resemblance to the much-loved Harry Potter character. We can now reveal that Dobby is a baby girl!"

The piece of news has left netizens heartily impressed. Reacting to the same a user said, "And an adorable gal, at that! I look forward to seeing her grow up happy and healthy!" Another twitterati shared, "Yes I saw her on the One Show. She is so so cute. I love UK's Chester Zoo." Check out the netizens reactions below:

Gorgeous.❤ — Sue McGrath (@brokenbins) February 18, 2022

Yes I saw her on the One Show. She is so so cute. I love Chester Zoo🇬🇧🙃🙏♥️😍 — alison (@alison30435822) February 19, 2022