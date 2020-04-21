Good News: Artists Live Stream From Studios To Raise Funds For Children's Hospital

Artist siblings in Ukraine are selling their art in an online auction as a part of a scheme aimed at serving the society. As a part of the auction, Nikita and Egor Zigura have live-streamed themselves creating sculptures, including the 'giant fingerprint' as art enthusiasts make a bid online to buy their work. The auction was made following the lockdown orders as Ukraine continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Stay Art Home’

The online auction is a part of the 'Stay Art Home' scheme which is aimed at raising funds for a children's hospital in Ukraine. The project co-founder Ihor Krivolapov, while talking to international media, said that he had seen multiple artists and musicians raising funds and spirits as the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the globe. He added that, however, many had stayed offline, locked in their studios. He then said that he hopes that his initiative would be useful for gathering money for the charity as well as “discovering new opportunities" for artists.

According to reports, hundreds of other artists have joined the Zigura brothers in filming their art, sculptures and other work as they receive comments and bids for their work by online buyers. One of the main bidders, while talking to international media, said that it was “very cool” when Ukrainian artists join such initiative during pandemic adding that that was the reason he decided to support them.

Multiple crises in Ukraine

Coronavirus has infected 5,710 and killed 151 people in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Asian country has sent medical experts and humanitarian aid to Italy to help it fight the coronavirus outbreak. For two weeks, 20 Ukrainian doctors will be working alongside Italian colleagues in the Marche region of central Italy, international media reported. However, coronavirus is not the only problem faced by the Asian nation. Three new wildfires recently started in the radiation-contaminated evacuation zone around Ukraine's wrecked Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the site of the world's worst nuclear accident 34 years ago, accelerating radiation risk.

