The ongoing offensive between Russia and Ukraine has entered the eighth day as the Russian troops march forward with their invasion. Amidst the aggression, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy exhibited grit and unwavering bravery in retaliating against the special military operation and standing for the citizens of Ukraine. While people are lauding him for his perseverance in the fight against Russia's invasion, many have dug out his interesting past which paints a completely different image of Zelenskyy than the present.

For the unversed, 44-year-old Zelenskyy is not only the sixth and current president of Ukraine, but he was also an aspiring actor, comedian, dancer and voice artist. Interestingly, netizens have managed to retrieve a couple of videos taken in the year 2006 from the popular dance reality show Dancing With The Stars wherein President Zelensky can be seen skillfully executing complex choreographies. Take a look at the videos below.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on 'Dancing With The Stars'

Netizens dug out several old videos from Zelensky's stint on the Ukraine edition of the popular dancing reality show Dancing With The Stars. In the videos, he can be seen dressed in his glittery stage outfits and skillfully keeping up with his professional dancer partner Olena Shoptenko. The videos have since gone viral as netizens found it hard to come to terms with seeing another side of president Zelenskyy, who is currently the frontrunner in Ukraine's fight for freedom.

One netizen wrote, ''A few years ago, President Zelensky was on the Ukrainian equivalent of Dancing with the Stars. Today, he is Commander in Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, and he is an international hero.'' meanwhile, another netizen wrote, ''One day, you're winning Dancing With the Stars. The next day, you're fending off the Russian Army.''

Imagine spending most of your career as a comedian and actor, winning UA Dancing With The Stars THEN going into politics, becoming President almost overnight, leading the country through a pandemic and now through a war.



Zelensky. — Katie Harrington (@katieharr1988) February 27, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky: actor/comedian, won Ukraine's 2006 Dancing With The Stars; voice of Paddington The Bear in Ukrainian version. Now personifies Ukrainian people’s courageous resistance to imperialism. Long life & happiness to him. 👏 (collage by Laura Sweet) pic.twitter.com/UkrxCB2nyV — Aidan O’Sullivan (@AidanOSulliva15) February 28, 2022

Zelensky is an amazing guy, educated lawyer, actor, winner of Ukraine's "Dancing with the Stars", this spoof dance video and now the brave President of Ukraine! 🌻🇺🇦 #StandWithUkriane and #Zelensky🇺🇦🌻 — 🇺🇦Barbara🇺🇦 Defend Ukraine (@angry_gammy) February 28, 2022

This is not the only unusual fact that has surfaced about Zelensky as earlier too, netizens found out that he was the voice behind Paddington Bear in the Ukrainian version of the Film. Moreover, he has also acted in a Political satire TV series titled, Servant of the People where he essayed the role of a common man who becomes the president of Ukraine. Interestingly, the series had aired from 2015 to 2018 and in the year 2019, Zelensky was actually elected as the president of Ukraine.

Image: Twitter/@jbarro/AP