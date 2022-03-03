Last Updated:

Watch | Ukraine President Zelenskyy's Old Video From 'Dancing With The Stars' Surfaces Online

Amid the growing tension between the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's videos from Dancing With The Stars surfaced online.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
ukraine

Image: Twitter/@jbarro/AP


The ongoing offensive between Russia and Ukraine has entered the eighth day as the Russian troops march forward with their invasion. Amidst the aggression, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy exhibited grit and unwavering bravery in retaliating against the special military operation and standing for the citizens of Ukraine. While people are lauding him for his perseverance in the fight against Russia's invasion, many have dug out his interesting past which paints a completely different image of Zelenskyy than the present. 

For the unversed, 44-year-old Zelenskyy is not only the sixth and current president of Ukraine, but he was also an aspiring actor, comedian, dancer and voice artist. Interestingly, netizens have managed to retrieve a couple of videos taken in the year 2006 from the popular dance reality show Dancing With The Stars wherein President Zelensky can be seen skillfully executing complex choreographies. Take a look at the videos below.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on 'Dancing With The Stars'

Netizens dug out several old videos from Zelensky's stint on the Ukraine edition of the popular dancing reality show Dancing With The Stars. In the videos, he can be seen dressed in his glittery stage outfits and skillfully keeping up with his professional dancer partner Olena Shoptenko. The videos have since gone viral as netizens found it hard to come to terms with seeing another side of president Zelenskyy, who is currently the frontrunner in Ukraine's fight for freedom. 

READ | What is Wagner Group? Russian paramilitary group allegedly tasked with 'mayhem' and worse

One netizen wrote, ''A few years ago, President Zelensky was on the Ukrainian equivalent of Dancing with the Stars. Today, he is Commander in Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, and he is an international hero.'' meanwhile, another netizen wrote, ''One day, you're winning Dancing With the Stars. The next day, you're fending off the Russian Army.''

READ | Russian Major General Andrei Sukhovetskiy gets killed amid war against Ukraine: Report

This is not the only unusual fact that has surfaced about Zelensky as earlier too, netizens found out that he was the voice behind Paddington Bear in the Ukrainian version of the Film. Moreover, he has also acted in a Political satire TV series titled, Servant of the People where he essayed the role of a common man who becomes the president of Ukraine. Interestingly, the series had aired from 2015 to 2018 and in the year 2019, Zelensky was actually elected as the president of Ukraine. 

READ | German Foreign Minister wants probe of Russia's Ukraine actions

Image: Twitter/@jbarro/AP

READ | As Russian aggression intensifies, Ukrainians pick up arms to confront invading troops

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: ukraine, Zelensky, dancing with the stars
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND