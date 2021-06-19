Ukrainian Couple Breaks Up On TV After Being Handcuffed For 123 Days To Save Relation

A Ukrainian couple, who stayed handcuffed to each other for more than 123 simultaneous days, have broken up on national television. In February, 33-year-old online car salesman Alexander ‘Sasha’ Kudlay and 29 year old beautician Viktoria “Vika” Pustovitova, from Kharkiv made news after they decided to chain themselves together as a part of an “experiment” aimed at fixing their recurrent break ups.

"The couple was going to get sawed in the registry office - change the steel bonds to the marriage bonds, but I had to cut them at the same place where on February 14th they buried..Why??-we will never know the truth," wrote Lopuhi Zorin, the man who cut the couple's chains.

Since Valentine’s Day, the couple stuck together, taking turns to take shower or use the bathroom, shopping together, watching films, sleeping and meeting others, all together, as a single unit. However as days passed, Sasha and Vica started feeling the loss of their personal space and began to drift apart, as reported by Daily Mail.

Break up at Unity Monument

On June 17, the couple got their chain links cut in the presence of reporters and other press. The ceremonial event took place at the iconic Unity Monument in the country capital Kyiv where giant chain cutters were used to cut their shackles. Vica, who had once planned wedding with Shasha, shouted “hooray” soon after the chains were cut and the couple broke up, according to the Mirror.

The difficulties that arose during their time staying handcuffed to one another was being documented by Alexander on their joint social media. As soon as we find one plus in a situation, immediately there are two minuses. Vika wants to get back to the rhythm of her earlier life, she misses what she used to love to do. She doesn't respond well to my suggestions to keep doing what she likes to do alongside me,’ he said in one of his posts. In the aftermath, Vica told reported that she wasn’t to “live and grow” as an independent person now.

Image: lopuhi.zorin/Facebook

