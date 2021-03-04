Ukrainian Model Anastasia Claims To Have World's Biggest Cheeks Shares Before Surgery Pics

A Ukrainian model named Anastasia Pokreshchuk took to her Instagram handle to share a before and after picture of her transformation. She claims to have the world's biggest cheeks and is popular on social media for her looks. According to the reports, she has gone through many cosmetic procedures and surgeries to get the desired result.

The 32-year-old has spent the last six years transforming her appearance and has spent approximately Rs. 1.5 lakh to get this appearance. "Transformation - 26 and 32. Who will you choose?" Anastasia wrote while sharing before and after pictures.

The post received over 20,000 likes.

Model shares before-after pics post surgery

Nora Fatehi strikes a pose in Paris wearing Balmain; model Natalia Barulich reacts

Milind Soman tweets 'Nothing in life is free', fans respond to the model

Ranbir Kapoor's transformation pictures for a TVC goes viral, see pictures

Demi Lovato says she 'accidentally lost weight' by following healthy lifestyle

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.