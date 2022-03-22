As the war between Russia and Ukraine takes a more dreadful turn, with thousands killed and lakhs of Ukrainian citizens forced to leave their homeland, Russia has not stopped its aggressive military operations against Ukraine as the war reached its 27th day. Currently, large numbers of Ukrainian citizens are living in foreign countries as refugees, and social media is flooded with videos of refugee camps showing how Ukrainian refugees are surviving against all the odds. Amid all the turmoil, a heart-melting video has emerged on social media platforms showing a Ukrainian refugee boy being given a warm welcome by his classmates in a kindergarten in Spain.

The video has been extensively circulated on all social media platforms, attracting a flood of reactions from users. First shared on Twitter by the former Ukraine ambassador to Austria, Olexander Sherba, the video has received over two million views and counting. In the now-viral video, the Ukrainian kid is seen being hugged by a group of his classmates to make him feel at home. "A Ukrainian refugee child comes to a kindergarten in Spain", reads the caption of the video.

After watching the video, one user expressed, "Children are better and stronger than most adults." She further said, "I was online at Chick-fil-A when I saw this. I shared it with the woman behind me, and now we are both wiping away tears. " Another person's comment read, "Now here I am reading this tweet and crying." The third user comment read, "If only we adults could learn from these children that it is love that makes the world go round!"

As the war continues between Russia and Ukraine, tensions have escalated between the United States and Russia after US President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, "a war criminal". Moscow has warned to cut all ties with the US after Biden's recent remark, claiming his comments "put Russian-American relations on the verge of a breach, " reported The Guardian. On the other hand, embattled President Zelenskyy has urged direct talks with Kremlin leader Putin, saying, "Without this meeting, it is impossible to fully understand what they are ready for in order to stop the war."

Image: Twitter/@Olex_scherba